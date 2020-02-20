You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
UPDATE: Horse rescued from Plymouth County creek dies
View Comments

UPDATE: Horse rescued from Plymouth County creek dies

{{featured_button_text}}
Plymouth County horse rescue

Plymouth County Sheriff's deputies help free a horse that was stuck in a creek Tuesday.

 Courtesy of Plymouth County Sheriff's Office

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa -- A horse rescued from a rural Plymouth County creek on Tuesday has died.

The horse died about an hour after being removed from the water, according to a Plymouth County Sheriff's Office news release.

The owner attributed the death to a combination of hypothermia and age. The sheriff's office said the owner was not negligent.

Sheriff's deputies were called to the 1900 block of Hickory Avenue at 3 p.m. Tuesday to help rescue the horse, which had gotten stuck in the creek after apparently losing its footing while trying to get a drink and slipping into the water.

Deputies called Stockton Towing, of Sioux City, to pull the horse from the creek. With help from the deputies, the tow truck operator was able to get the horse out of the water.

UPDATED: Squirrel likely to blame for Sioux City power outage
Couple charged with forcing dogs to live in feces, urine
2 plead not guilty to Plymouth County burglaries
1 hurt in Hull house fire
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News