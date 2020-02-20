UPDATE: Horse rescued from Plymouth County creek dies

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa -- A horse rescued from a rural Plymouth County creek on Tuesday has died.

The horse died about an hour after being removed from the water, according to a Plymouth County Sheriff's Office news release.

The owner attributed the death to a combination of hypothermia and age. The sheriff's office said the owner was not negligent.

Sheriff's deputies were called to the 1900 block of Hickory Avenue at 3 p.m. Tuesday to help rescue the horse, which had gotten stuck in the creek after apparently losing its footing while trying to get a drink and slipping into the water.

Deputies called Stockton Towing, of Sioux City, to pull the horse from the creek. With help from the deputies, the tow truck operator was able to get the horse out of the water.

