UPDATE: Iowa Highway 31 north of Correctionville reopened
UPDATE: Iowa Highway 31 north of Correctionville reopened

Stock roads construction

CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa -- Iowa Highway 31 in Woodbury County between Correctionville and Washta has been reopened.

The Iowa Department of Transportation said the highway, which was closed in August for a $6.4 million resurfacing project, was reopened Wednesday.

