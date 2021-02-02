 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATE: Sioux City intersection reopened after train block
View Comments
alert

UPDATE: Sioux City intersection reopened after train block

{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights

SIOUX CITY — A busy Sioux City business intersection reopened Tuesday afternoon after a train became stuck, blocking traffic for an extended period of time.

The Union Pacific train blocked traffic on Singing Hills Boulevard near Lewis Boulevard from roughly 11 a.m., Sioux City police Sgt. Jeremy McClure said.

McClure said the train's engine appeared to break. Crews were able to procure another engine from the south and open the intersection while working on the issue.

The area is home to a bustling section with lots of businesses, just east of Interstate 29 on the south side of Sioux City.

View Comments
1
1
0
1
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News