UPDATE: Sioux City intersection reopened after train block

SIOUX CITY — A busy Sioux City business intersection reopened Tuesday afternoon after a train became stuck, blocking traffic for an extended period of time.
The Union Pacific train blocked traffic on Singing Hills Boulevard near Lewis Boulevard from roughly 11 a.m., Sioux City police Sgt. Jeremy McClure said.
McClure said the train's engine appeared to break. Crews were able to procure another engine from the south and open the intersection while working on the issue.
The area is home to a bustling section with lots of businesses, just east of Interstate 29 on the south side of Sioux City.
Bret Hayworth
County & Education Reporter
I write about politics, county government and education. I'm a native Northwest Iowan who doesn’t get puns but welcomes tips on lifestyle and societal trends playing out in Siouxland.
