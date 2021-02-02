UPDATE: Sioux City intersection reopened after train block

SIOUX CITY — A busy Sioux City business intersection reopened Tuesday afternoon after a train became stuck, blocking traffic for an extended period of time.

The Union Pacific train blocked traffic on Singing Hills Boulevard near Lewis Boulevard from roughly 11 a.m., Sioux City police Sgt. Jeremy McClure said.

McClure said the train's engine appeared to break. Crews were able to procure another engine from the south and open the intersection while working on the issue.

The area is home to a bustling section with lots of businesses, just east of Interstate 29 on the south side of Sioux City.

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 1

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.