Updated: First death from coronavirus reported in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY -- The first death of a Woodbury County resident from COVID-19 was announced Tuesday.

In a statement, Siouxland District Health Department confirmed the death of an unidentified county resident. SDHD officials in a press conference later in the day said the man who died was from age 61-80, but would not pinpoint where he lived in the county.

The Journal has learned the man lived in Sioux City and worked at the Tyson Fresh Meats plant in Dakota City, Nebraska.

The death came as Woodbury officials reported 18 new positive tests of the novel coronavirus, raising the total to 93.

Across the Missouri River, Dakota County authorities reported 27 new confirmed cases Tuesday, which, following a five-day surge, brings the total to 96 in the northeast Nebraska county.