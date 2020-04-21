Updated: First death from coronavirus reported in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY -- The first death of a Woodbury County resident from COVID-19 was announced Tuesday.
In a statement, Siouxland District Health Department confirmed the death of an unidentified county resident. SDHD officials in a press conference later in the day said the man who died was from age 61-80, but would not pinpoint where he lived in the county.
The Journal has learned the man lived in Sioux City and worked at the Tyson Fresh Meats plant in Dakota City, Nebraska.
The death came as Woodbury officials reported 18 new positive tests of the novel coronavirus, raising the total to 93.
Across the Missouri River, Dakota County authorities reported 27 new confirmed cases Tuesday, which, following a five-day surge, brings the total to 96 in the northeast Nebraska county.
As of April 11, the county of about 20,000 people had no cases. Since then, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services opened a mobile COVID-19 testing site at the Dakota City Fire Station.
Operated in conjunction with the National Guard, the test site is limited to Tyson workers, health care employees, first responders and other critical infrastructure personnel who are showing symptoms of COVID-19 or who have come in contact with someone who has tested positive.
On Monday, a top Tyson Fresh Meats official denied the company's flagship beef plant in Dakota City is the main source for an outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
The Dakota County Health Department also disclosed Tuesday it has initiated a contact investigation. All close contacts of those testing positive for COVID-19 will be notified by public health and will be placed in quarantine for 14 days since their last exposure.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.