SIOUX CITY -- A fire in a homeless campground under an Interstate 29 bridge Wednesday afternoon caused traffic diversions and left the bridge itself darkened with smoke and soot. 

Shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sioux City Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to the 100 block of Pearl Street for a reported gas leak. While in route, crews noticed smoke coming from underneath an Interstate 29 culvert bridge just south of the overpass at Wesley Parkway. 

"The fire was started in some transient campground area, underneath the bridge, but we don't exactly know at this time what started the fire," said Sioux City Fire Rescue Capt. Ryan Collins. There was no one under the bridge at the time and none of the emergency responders were injured. 

Collins said the fire consumed "various tents" and debris under the bridge, while propane tanks under the bridge made the fire much worse. 

"That quickly increased the size of the fire," Collins said. 

Northbound and southbound lanes of I-29 were closed down for a time while Iowa Department of Transportation inspected the bridge. The southbound lane has since reopened, but the northbound lane remained closed as DOT inspectors checked that lane. 

It was not immediately clear whether, or to what extent, the bridge was damaged. Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible. 

PREVIOUS STORY: 

SIOUX CITY -- A fire reportedly started by a transient beneath the Interstate 29 interchange with Wesley Parkway temporarily shut down northbound traffic through downtown Sioux City for hours Wednesday afternoon. 

Iowa Department of Transportation officials are evaluating damage to the bridge over Perry Creek, DOT spokesman Dakin Schultz said. In the meantime, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction through the area. Schultz said the DOT hopes to set up the one-lane traffic by around 7 p.m.

Sioux City police and fire officials were called to the scene of the fire around 2:30 p.m. A large flume of smoke from the area could be seen for miles away. The bridge was covered in black soot and a strong odor was present. 

Northbound traffic was diverted near the I-29 exits at mile markers 147 and 148. Southbound traffic remained opened, but motorists were urged to proceed with caution through the emergency area.

