 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATED: Missing Cedar County man located
View Comments

UPDATED: Missing Cedar County man located

{{featured_button_text}}

UPDATED 4 P.M. THURSDAY

The Nebraska State Patrol reported that Wiechelman has been located in Texas. He will soon be reunited with his family.

HARTINGTON, Neb. -- The Cedar County Sheriff's Office is seeking public help to locate a missing Cedar County man.

Robert Wiechelman missing

Wiechelman

An Endangered Missing Advisory was issued Wednesday evening for Robert Wiechelman, who was last seen at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in Coleridge, Nebraska.

Wiechelman is an 81-year-old white man who is 6 feet tall, weighs 201 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair. He is driving a blue 2018 Subaru Legacy with Nebraska license plate number 13-C294.

Wiechelman has been diagnosed with dementia and may be headed to Arizona.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or the Cedar County Sheriff's Office at (402) 254-6884.

South Sioux City Police asks for help locating missing endangered person
Former Wynot village clerk placed on probation for theft of funds
Coleridge, Neb. man killed in grain bin accident
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News