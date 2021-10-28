UPDATED: Missing Dickinson County man located

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- A Spirit Lake man who had been missing has been located.

The Dickinson County Sheriff's Office said in a post on its Facebook page that Allan Duus has been found. The post did not give additional details.

The sheriff's office on Wednesday afternoon had posted an alert that Duus, 87, who lives in rural Spirit Lake on the west side of Big Spirit Lake, hadn't been seen since earlier in the day and had been driving with his dog in a silver 2001 Toyota Tundra pickup truck.