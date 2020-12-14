 Skip to main content
UPDATED: Woman killed in Sac County two-vehicle collision
SAC CITY, Iowa -- A woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision that occurred Monday morning in Sac County.

Iowa State Patrol reported the death of Courtney Graffunder, 21, of Sac City. The report said a Peterbilt semi driven by Joshua Corde, 40, of Enid, Oklahoma, was northbound on U.S. Highway 71, then stopped waiting to turn west onto Highway 1887.

A Chevrolet driven by Graffunder also proceeded northbound on Highway 71 just before 9 a.m., and struck the rear of the semi. She died as a result of the collision, the report said.

The collision remains under investigation.

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly specified where the vehicles were at the intersection.

