UPDATED: Woman killed in Sac County two-vehicle collision

SAC CITY, Iowa -- A woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision that occurred Monday morning in Sac County.
Iowa State Patrol reported the death of Courtney Graffunder, 21, of Sac City. The report said a Peterbilt semi driven by Joshua Corde, 40, of Enid, Oklahoma, was northbound on U.S. Highway 71, then stopped waiting to turn west onto Highway 1887.
A Chevrolet driven by Graffunder also proceeded northbound on Highway 71 just before 9 a.m., and struck the rear of the semi. She died as a result of the collision, the report said.
The collision remains under investigation.
Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly specified where the vehicles were at the intersection.
