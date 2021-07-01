UPDATED: Yankton County crash victim identified

VOLIN, S.D. -- Authorities have released the name of a Volin, South Dakota, man killed Sunday in a single-vehicle crash east of the Yankton County community.
The South Dakota Department of Public Safety said Michael Kieffer, 60, was driving east in a Hummer H2 at 7:09 p.m. on Bluff Road, near the intersection with 452nd Avenue, when the vehicle entered the north ditch and rolled.
Kieffer, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
