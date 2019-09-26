VERMILLION, South Dakota -- In her first state of the university address since becoming the executive leading the University of South Dakota, President Sheila Gestring said a new strategic plan is coming down the pike, along with upgrades to the DakotaDome and National Music Museum.
Speaking from Slagle Hall Thursday in a speech also live-streamed online, Gestring said the Higher Learning Commission is coming to the university to determine if accreditation will again be given. USD has been accredited since 1913 and the commission will visit the campus in 2020, and Gestring said she anticipates a good outcome, showing academic rigor that serves students.
In her 40-minute address, she said enrollment remains strong, with the exact fall enrollment total to be released on Friday. Gestring said the total number of students graduating from South Dakota high schools fell last year, and the university continues to recruit heavily from the state.
At her inauguration in January, Gestring laid out her vision for making college more affordable for South Dakotans and growing the state's skilled workforce. She assumed office in June 2018, succeeding retiring president Jim Abbott, who led the university for 21 years.
Gestring is the university's second female president and was formerly the USD chief financial officer.
"It has been an exciting and rewarding year," she said Thursday.
She said a new strategic plan has been underway since May, with data being gathered by a committee team into October. Gestring said that plan will undoubtedly contain "a new and bold vision" that will build on USD strengths so the university can continue to be the state's "flagship liberal arts university" and meet future challenges that arise in a changing world.
Gestring cited the early 2019 start of major renovations to the DakotaDome, which she said is "one of the state's most iconic landmarks." The dome is 41 years old and hosts Coyote football, swimming and indoor track contests.
The initial work has been on the west seating side, and the entire dome project will be done prior to the 2020 football season beginning.
"We look forward to a new era of the DakotaDome," Gestring said.
Another construction project is funding a new $9.5 million building for the National Music Museum.
"Our world class collection needs a world class facility," Gestring said.
The museum, founded in 1973 and housed in the 1910 Carnegie Library building on the campus, closed in October 2018 in anticipation of an expansion project that is anticipated to take three years to complete.
She cited four new deans who lead varying academic programs, and said the programs have done well over decades educating people who still live in South Dakota and work as lawyers, doctors, teachers and other innovators.
One of the new deans is in the School of Health Services, which is growing and now has 2,400 students. Enrollment in nursing programs are up 60 percent, and Gestring said a proposal to fund a new health services building will be going to the South Dakota Legislature in 2020.