VALENTINE'S DAY: Siouxland wedding photographers share some favorite romantic shots

Monahan's shot of Jamie and Austin Stubbs in Sioux City in 2018: "This photo was taken near the end of the night. The weather had not cooperated most of the day and the couple was a bit disappointed that we wouldn't be able to get a lot of outdoor photos. I realized the mist was perfect to create this sort of shot and asked the couple to just trust me. We went out, but tried not to venture too far, as I didn't want to get them really wet. Once I set my flash up and posed them, it only took a couple shots to nail it. It's still one of my all time favorite shots from an incredible couple."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Monahan's shot of McKenzie and Andrew Kelly in Sioux City in 2016: "The wind was blowing nicely, but we still needed a little help getting the veil to do what we wanted. My wife Becca held the veil in place and hopped out of the frame just before I took the photo. To get this shot, I used a large flash to help overpower the sun and create the deep blues and clouds that can be seen in the background. I love the dramatic sky and the overall feel you get when looking at this beautiful couple. No matter what lighting tricks you use though, nothing photographs quite like a couple in love."