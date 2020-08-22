Vast majority of Siouxland schools recommend but don't require masks, Journal survey shows

In the Vermillion, South Dakota, district, students and instructors are required to wear masks in classrooms, hallways and buses. The only exception is for people with health conditions that are exacerbated by masks.

Vermillion Superintendent Damon Alvey said state agencies and the federal Centers for Disease Control had input that was taken into consideration.

"Our community is supportive of the initiative and our staff were given flexibility to provide extra breaks and times when children could take a mask break while socially distanced from other students," Alvey said.

At the Dakota Valley district in North Sioux City, Superintendent Jerry Rasmussen said staff members are required to wear masks and students must wear them on buses. Within buildings, masks are generally required. Older students must wear masks when they cannot socially distance, while younger students do not move among several classrooms, so they do not have to wear masks when they are able to stay within their own classroom with their own section of classmates, but must wear them in hallways.

"The school board and I understand there are various individual viewpoints. I think it’s important to listen to the guidance of medical associations, respecting that individuals may have different opinions," Rasmussen said.