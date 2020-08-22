Vast majority of Siouxland schools recommend but don't require masks, Journal survey shows

SIOUX CITY -- Only a handful of Siouxland school districts will require students and teachers to wear masks or facial shields at all times in school, a Journal analysis shows.
Classes have restarted for a few tri-state schools, and the vast majority of the rest will begin their fall semester this week. In preparation for the new academic year, school officials have wrestled with how to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus and prevent classes from having to be moved online at some point.
The Journal sent emails to over 55 area districts, seeking details of their facial covering policies. Of the 34 schools that responded by a deadline Friday, just 10 said they are requiring pupils and instructors to wear masks in classrooms, hallways and buses.
Other districts are mandating masks on buses only. Many others are requiring facial coverings when it's not practical for students, teachers and staff to social distance, which health officials define as being at least six feet apart from another individual.
The 10 districts requiring masks include some of the largest in Siouxland -- the Sioux City public schools, Bishop Heelan, Le Mars and Sioux Center, South Sioux City and Wayne in northeast Nebraska and Yankton and Vermillion in southeast South Dakota.
Walthill, Nebraska, with a population of about 800, is the smallest area city where the school has a mask requirement.
"Our motto is High Expectation in a Safe Environment," Walthill Superintendent Kirk Ahrends said. "We are using every procedure and every product available to provide the highest protection available to our students and staff from the spread of COVID-19. This includes the use of masks."
Positive cases of COVID-19 began piling up in March, about the time in-school instruction was halted in most tri-state schools.
Now, as districts begin to offer courses for what they hope will be a full 2020-21 year uninterrupted by the virus, officials said they consulted public health professionals on how to bring back students safely. They are taking steps of ongoing cleaning actions, having hand sanitizer available in large supplies, lessening the number of people eating lunch at one time and making varying decisions on mask wearing.
Some school leaders noted it will be more difficult for young people to wear masks without fidgeting with them, and they had a goal of setting a policy that is responsive to how people in the communities view the necessity of wearing masks.
At Trinity Chrisitian High School in Hull, Iowa, Principal Jim Regnerus said masks are not required.
"We are a parental-based school, and the policies of the school reflect the prevailing attitudes of the parents, homes. The school board and I are hunky-dory," Regnerus said.
ADJUSTING TO POLICY
The South Sioux City School District is requiring facial coverings for all teachers, staff and students in all buildings and on buses. Because South Sioux was one of the first districts to begin classes this year, students have had seven days of wearing masks.
"Kids and staff have really adjusted well. Nobody loves the mask, but they know it’s what we have to do to continue the learning in person," South Sioux City district spokesman Lance Swanson said.
Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools Principal John Flanery said school officials continue to receive information from health and Iowa Department of Education officials on nearly a daily basis. Flanery was among the many school officials who said plans regarding masks and other details could change quickly, depending upon how coronavirus numbers track.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem in late July said she will push for schools to stay open this fall, but disparaged any requirements for children to wear masks in classrooms. Noem has typically downplayed scientific findings that show masks could slow the spread of the disease.
In the Vermillion, South Dakota, district, students and instructors are required to wear masks in classrooms, hallways and buses. The only exception is for people with health conditions that are exacerbated by masks.
Vermillion Superintendent Damon Alvey said state agencies and the federal Centers for Disease Control had input that was taken into consideration.
"Our community is supportive of the initiative and our staff were given flexibility to provide extra breaks and times when children could take a mask break while socially distanced from other students," Alvey said.
At the Dakota Valley district in North Sioux City, Superintendent Jerry Rasmussen said staff members are required to wear masks and students must wear them on buses. Within buildings, masks are generally required. Older students must wear masks when they cannot socially distance, while younger students do not move among several classrooms, so they do not have to wear masks when they are able to stay within their own classroom with their own section of classmates, but must wear them in hallways.
"The school board and I understand there are various individual viewpoints. I think it’s important to listen to the guidance of medical associations, respecting that individuals may have different opinions," Rasmussen said.
At West Monona in Onawa, Iowa, Superintendent Marty Fonley said masks are required on buses and in buildings when social distancing is not possible for students and staff. For younger students, the larger elementary classrooms will often allow for pupils to not wear masks a majority of the time.
"We had a committee that was tasked with creating a recommendation for board consideration. We went with this approach because we felt it gave us the highest probability to remain in school with face-to-face instruction, while maintaining the safety of students and staff. Safety was our top priority. The plan has the support of the board and myself," Fonley said.
Similarly at Maple Valley Anthon-Oto in Iowa, masks are required on buses and in buildings when social distancing is not possible for students and staff.
"This is for all grades, but we also know that especially for our young students in lower elementary mask wearing will be more challenging, and so we are working really hard to create as much physical distancing as possible," MVAO Superintendent Jeff Thelander said.
The Le Mars School District is requiring masks in school and on buses.
Le Mars Superintendent Steve Webner said the school board goal "was to get every student back to school for as long as we possibly can in a safe environment, without having to move to a hybrid or remote learning model. Face masks are a crucial mitigation strategy to help us accomplish this goal by preventing the spread of respiratory droplets. This measure will not only help our students, but our community."
