Vermillion fire destroys home, belongings of Union County deputy

VERMILLION, S.D. -- A Vermillon family was left without a home Thursday after fire severely damaged their house.

Vermillion Fire EMS Department was dispatched to 607 Cottage St. at 4:39 p.m., and the first responders found smoke and flames coming from the back of the house.

Firefighters quickly extinguished visible flames and called in mutual aid from Gayville, Wakonda, Yankton and Elk Point to assist with putting out fires in the roof line and interior walls.

The home's occupants safely evacuated the house, but two pets died in the fire. The American Red Cross is assisting the four-member family.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.