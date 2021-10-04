 Skip to main content
Vermillion man identified as fatal crash victim

TABOR, S.D. -- South Dakota authorities have identified a Vermillion, South Dakota, man as the victim of a single-vehicle crash Friday near Tabor.

Traun Cook Sr., 38, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred at 7:40 a.m. on South Dakota Highway 50 about two miles south of Tabor.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, Cook was eastbound in a 2002 Cadillac Seville and failed to negotiate a curve. The car left the road and rolled. Cook, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

Fatal Accident
Photo by Dustin Bonner from Pexels
