Vermillion man identified as fatal crash victim

TABOR, S.D. -- South Dakota authorities have identified a Vermillion, South Dakota, man as the victim of a single-vehicle crash Friday near Tabor.
Traun Cook Sr., 38, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred at 7:40 a.m. on South Dakota Highway 50 about two miles south of Tabor.
According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, Cook was eastbound in a 2002 Cadillac Seville and failed to negotiate a curve. The car left the road and rolled. Cook, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
