Vermillion names new police chief

VERMILLION, S.D. -- A 22-year veteran of the Vermillion Police Department has been named Vermillion's next chief of police.

Crystal Brady was selected from three finalists, the city said in a news release Wednesday.

Crystal Brady, Vermillion police chief

Brady

A graduate of the University of South Dakota and the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command, Brady joined the department as an officer in 2000. Since then, she has been a detective and has served as the investigations lieutenant since 2013.

Prior to working for the police department, Brady was a dispatcher for the City of Vermillion/Clay County Emergency Communications Center and a jailer with the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

