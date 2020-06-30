Vermillion woman dies in fatal wreck while fleeing police

YANKTON, S.D. -- A Vermillion, South Dakota, woman died from injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Yankton County.
The South Dakota Department of Public Safety in a release reported Adrienne Whitefeather, 35, received fatal injuries in the crash late Monday night.
The release said Yankton County Sheriff's Office deputies were pursuing a 2006 Chrysler that had been reported stolen, which was driven by Whitefeather. She did not stop when westbound on Fourth Street, and did not properly negotiate a curve when attempting to turn north onto Summit Street, and collided with an eastbound driver in a pickup.
That driver, Tyler Andrea, 32, of Yankton, had serious but not life-threatening injuries in the collision, the release said. The South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.
