Victim in fatal Le Mars crash identified

LE MARS, Iowa -- Authorities have released the identity of a man killed Thursday in a single-vehicle rollover near Le Mars.

Matthew P. Howell, 46, of Le Mars, died in the crash, which occurred at 6:10 a.m. According to the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office, Howell was northbound about five miles east of Le Mars on Plymouth County Road K-64 just north of Plymouth County Road C-30. Howell, who was alone, lost control of the vehicle, which entered the east ditch and rolled several times become coming to rest in the fence line.

The crash closed K-64 for about five hours.

Police car
