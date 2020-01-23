Visitor Center hosting Bald Eagle Days at Lewis and Clark Lake

CROFTON, Neb. -- Bird lovers can get an up-close look at bald eagles and other raptors during the Lewis and Clark Visitor Center's annual Bald Eagle Days Friday through Sunday.
Programs are scheduled for 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the visitor center, located at 55245 Nebraska Highway 121 in rural Crofton and overlooking the Missouri River near Gavins Point Dam.
SOAR Raptors, of Dedham, Iowa, will provide hands-on activities and programs with live raptors during each session. There will be special displays, handouts and activities for children.
Seating is not guaranteed and reservations are not accepted, so visitors are advised to arrive 45 minutes to one hour early of program times.
While waiting for programs, visitors will be able to view bald eagles in nearby trees and in the air above the Missouri River. For more information, call (402) 667-2546.