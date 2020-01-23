You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Visitor Center hosting Bald Eagle Days at Lewis and Clark Lake
View Comments

Visitor Center hosting Bald Eagle Days at Lewis and Clark Lake

{{featured_button_text}}
Bald Eagle Days

A adult and an immature bald eagle spar near the Lewis and Clark Visitor Center in January 2018 near Gavins Point Dam in rural Crofton, Nebraska.  The visitor center is holding its annual Bald Eagle Days Friday through Sunday.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal file

CROFTON, Neb. -- Bird lovers can get an up-close look at bald eagles and other raptors during the Lewis and Clark Visitor Center's annual Bald Eagle Days Friday through Sunday.

Programs are scheduled for 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the visitor center, located at 55245 Nebraska Highway 121 in rural Crofton and overlooking the Missouri River near Gavins Point Dam.

SOAR Raptors, of Dedham, Iowa, will provide hands-on activities and programs with live raptors during each session. There will be special displays, handouts and activities for children.

Seating is not guaranteed and reservations are not accepted, so visitors are advised to arrive 45 minutes to one hour early of program times.

While waiting for programs, visitors will be able to view bald eagles in nearby trees and in the air above the Missouri River. For more information, call (402) 667-2546.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+2
Conditions ripe for Missouri River flooding in 2020
Local news

Conditions ripe for Missouri River flooding in 2020

Soils are expected to be near their moisture capacity when they freeze this winter, leaving little ability to soak up water once the ground thaws in the spring. Making matters worse: Forecasts suggesting a strong chance of precipitation late this fall. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News