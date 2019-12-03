Volleyball team makes national tourney in Sioux City after death of player

A school official said Meyer's death was the first death of a Columbia student athlete in at least 20 years, and counseling was made available. The volleyball team members and coaches had not spoken with any media organizations in the two months since, but shared thoughts after Tuesday's game.

"You don't ever get through something like this. It is not like you hustle through it," Columbia head coach Allison Jones-Olson said.

"It is going to be choppy and it is never-ending. We are continuing our lives, but it is something that is there for us."

Beth Ulery, the mother of Cougar junior Bailee Ulery, said she's let her daughter speak about Meyer on her own terms and timing.

"They rallied together after her death. They've had their ups and downs," Ulery said.

Sidney Branson, a sophomore outside hitter, said the season has absolutely been played in tribute to Meyer.

"I don't think anyone had to say it. We are doing this for her," Branson said.

Kiersten Anderson, the sole senior on the team and the leader in kills with 378, agreed that playing volleyball reminded them of Meyer while also serving as a way to push through grief.