Volleyball team makes national tourney in Sioux City after death of player

SIOUX CITY — The volleyball career for Shelby Meyer was tragically cut short at Columbia (Missouri) College after four weeks and 12 games, but her teammates pushed through the rest of the schedule and made it to the NAIA national tournament that began Tuesday in Sioux City.
Reminders of Meyer were present in the game, with the Columbia players wearing warm-up shirts that had picture of a cross, the word "Meyer" and her number, 2. An open gap was present in the numerical order of the team members as the Cougars lined up right before first serve with Westmont (California).
Lisa and John Clifford, of Ozark, Missouri, the parents of assistant coach Caroline Clifford, watched the game and spoke about the team dealing with heartache and how Meyer was highly regarded.
"She was a fiery competitor. She was the singer, the dancer, the uplifter," John Clifford said.
Meyer, of Festus, Missouri, died in an accident at a building in Columbia, apparently falling while trying to climb a ladder to the apartment's roof. It was second tragedy of that September week for the college, as freshman Nadria Wright was shot and killed in an off-campus incident.
Lisa Clifford was one of three people who used the phrase "spark plug" to describe Meyer Tuesday afternoon.
"She will be forever in our hearts," she said.
The Cliffords knew the Meyer family, because oldest sister Sami Meyer played on the 2015 national champion team, then was a teammate with Caroline Clifford in 2016.
John Clifford said it wasn't surprising that Shelby Meyer, after two years at Mineral Area Community College, followed her sister to Columbia, an NAIA powerhouse.
Meyer, 21, a daughter of Paul and Trish Meyer, was the libero on a team that only returned two players from a program that was a national runner-up in Sioux City in 2018. She was seen as a supportive influence on the inexperienced team with five freshmen, even though it was also her first year as a Columbia Cougar.
Meyer performed well right off the bat, encouraging teammates in close moments and leading the team in digs through the first 12 games, with 146 total, including one game with 19, against Indiana Wesleyan. She also had 15 service aces.
A school official said Meyer's death was the first death of a Columbia student athlete in at least 20 years, and counseling was made available. The volleyball team members and coaches had not spoken with any media organizations in the two months since, but shared thoughts after Tuesday's game.
"You don't ever get through something like this. It is not like you hustle through it," Columbia head coach Allison Jones-Olson said.
"It is going to be choppy and it is never-ending. We are continuing our lives, but it is something that is there for us."
Beth Ulery, the mother of Cougar junior Bailee Ulery, said she's let her daughter speak about Meyer on her own terms and timing.
"They rallied together after her death. They've had their ups and downs," Ulery said.
Sidney Branson, a sophomore outside hitter, said the season has absolutely been played in tribute to Meyer.
"I don't think anyone had to say it. We are doing this for her," Branson said.
Kiersten Anderson, the sole senior on the team and the leader in kills with 378, agreed that playing volleyball reminded them of Meyer while also serving as a way to push through grief.
"Volleyball was our rock, in a way. Without it, I think we would have sat in our rooms with the lights out," Anderson said.
"I still feel like it happened yesterday. We still think about her every day."
Anderson, who was a roommate of Meyer, recalled how much energy she displayed from the first time they met. Meyer had a quirky habit of not sitting on the couch, but rather tables or desks.
Branson added her first impression: "This girl is the most positive girl I've ever met...She always loved adventure. She always made us go out of our comfort zones."
Jones-Olson enjoyed her short time with Meyer.
"She is just a go-getter, just bubbly and willing to help anybody. When you walked into a room with Shelby, she filled up the room. She was a great kid," Jones-Olson said.
Playing in the NAIA national tourney is routine for Columbia, as 2019 marks the 26th consecutive appearance in the tourney, which is at the Tyson Events Center. The 32-team field is divided into eight pools of four teams each, and winners of the pool will vie in quarterfinals later in the week.
Columbia came in with a 27-5 record, and lost 21-25, 21-25 and 22-25 to Westmont. The Cougars have remaining games with Xavier (Louisiana) on Wednesday and Jamestown (North Dakota) on Thursday to finish up pool play.
While the Tuesday loss was disappointing, Anderson noted the team last year also lost the first game in pool play, before surging into the national championship match.
"The end goal is a national championship," Branson added.