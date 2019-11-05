MARCUS, Iowa -- Voters said no Tuesday to two Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn school improvement projects that would have funded a combined $20 million to modernize facilities, including one defeated by a very thin margin.
MMC residents cast 462 votes for and 456 against a $14.2 million bond issue to finance a new elementary school and improve the existing high school as the largest piece.
The second ballot measure of $5.6 million called for building a new daycare facility next to the elementary building and adding a new gymnasium, and the vote outcome for that was 550 to 377.
Under state law, the measures required a 60 percent or greater "super majority" for approval. The smaller cost piece, the $5.6 million option, fell just short, getting 59.3 percent approval, according to Cherokee County Auditor's Office results.
The $14.2 million proposal received 50.4 percent affirmative votes.
Depending on what voters might have approved, the range of the property tax increases per $1,000 of assessed property value would be from $2.70 to $4.05.
Superintendent Dan Barkel said school officials are seeking to update schools in Marcus that were designed for the Baby Boomer generation, and built in 1954 and 1962.
Though MMC entered into a whole grade sharing agreement with the neighboring Remsen-Union district in the summer 2018, the ballot measures will not go before Remsen-Union voters. That means any potential tax increase would only be borne by MMC property owners.
Under the sharing agreement, the combined school, known as MMCRU, operates the high school in Marcus, the middle school in Remsen and elementary schools in both towns.
If approved, construction would have begun in summer 2020. The construction would take approximately two years, with the elementary school for prekindergarten through fourth grade completed by the 2021-2022 school year.