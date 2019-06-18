SIOUX CITY -- Two concerts have been added to the summer offerings by Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sioux City, covering the rock and country genres.
Rock band Cold Kingdom and rock quintet Sleep Signals will co-headline a performance July 12 with Calling Grace and Eli Dykstra, and country singer-songwriter Walker Hayes will perform Aug. 3.
The concerts will be held at Anthem at the casino property, and tickets went on sale Tuesday.
Cold Kingdom has performed with Papa Roach, Puddle of Mudd and Shinedown, and has hit songs with "Let It Burn" and "Crash Poet," off their first album. Sleep Signals has toured in 45 states and have played in festivals with such bands as Soundgarden, Bush and Vince Neil.
Hayes worked in Nashville for a publishing company, and his 2017 debut album included the hit "You Broke Up With Me," which entered the Top 10 on the Billboard country chart. Hayes has toured with Old Dominion, Dan + Shay and Thomas Rhett.