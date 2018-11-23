SIOUX CITY -- The National Weather Service says a significant winter storm could develop in Central states by Sunday, and there is a chance an edge portion of that could hit Siouxland with up to an inch of snow.
The weekend will mark an end to recent warm days, as high temperatures reached 50 degrees or above from Wednesday through Friday. Saturday is the last day in the weather service forecast with high temperatures above the freezing mark, as a period of unseasonably cool days arrives.
On Saturday in Sioux City, the high should reach 45 degrees, then a chance of rain begins about 4 p.m. There is a 60 percent chance of rain until 9 p.m., then the precipitation could turn to snow about 10 p.m., with a chance of about a half-inch.
The storm will track with heavier snow likely south of U.S. Highway 20, in cities such as Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Davenport, Dubuque and Waterloo. The southeast section of Iowa could receive six to eight inches.
Winds of 20 mph will make Siouxland conditions blustery late Saturday and into Sunday. Gusts could blow up to 30 mph, and the high temperature of 29 is expected Sunday.
The high temperatures for the next three days through Wednesday will be similar, of about 28 to 29 degrees, and each with mostly sunny skies. The overnight low temps for Monday through Wednesday are in the teens.
The normal Sioux City high for November 25 is 40 degrees.