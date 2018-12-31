SIOUX CITY -- There may be lots of warm thoughts for what a new year can hold for people, but the arrival of 2019 on Tuesday will be amid very chilly temperatures.
New Year's Day in Sioux City and surrounding Siouxland will arrive with high temperatures that are forecast to be less than one-third of the normal high for Jan. 1.
The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has set a Tuesday forecast for Sioux City with a high of 7 degrees. That's well below the normal high temperature of 28 degrees, and down from the high of 30 that was seen on New Year's Eve day in Sioux City.
On Monday, much of Northwest Iowa was under a Wind Chill Advisory, while with snow falling in South Dakota, there was a Winter Weather Advisory for some southeast counties in that state. As the afternoon proceeded, winds picked up, creating the possibility of wind chill temperatures down to 25 degrees below zero in the Iowa counties of Woodbury, Plymouth, Ida, Buena Vista, Cherokee and O'Brien counties.
The Wind Chill Advisory in those counties runs until noon Tuesday.
Light snow fell in Sioux City on Monday afternoon, and was forecast to last on and off until 11 p.m.
The overnight low is expected to reach 4 degrees below zero, then the Tuesday high is forecast for 7 degrees. The winds are expected to blow from 5 mph to 15 mph, making for continuing frigid conditions, with below-zero wind chills.
A relatively quick rebound is forecast, with Sioux City high temps expected at 28 degrees on Wednesday and 36 on Thursday. Both days should be sunny, and that pattern will continue.
Under sunny skies, the weather service is forecasting highs of 40 degrees on Friday and also Saturday.