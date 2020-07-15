WATCH NOW: A rarity in Siouxland, Monona County Fair playing out in condensed form

Collison said she knows some people will stay away from the fair due to coronavirus concerns.

"There are mixed feelings, but the majority are happy we are doing it," Collison said.

Sturgill said the fair board worked diligently to pull off the fair, working with volunteers to make sure that precautions for events would work out. Social distancing is strongly encouraged, and people who are having symptoms of ill health are asked to not come to the fair.

"We have signs that say masks are recommended. They are not required," he said.

Cameron Brennerm, of Mapleton, was selected as Monona County Fair queen in 2019. On Monday, in an event captured for the county fair Facebook page, Sturgill crowned Brenner again as queen for a second year, continuing her reign for 2020. That's because the Little Miss and also Queen contests have been canceled.

The list of items not held this year is plenty long, including there being no indoor vendor booths, kids carnival or other children's activities. While there are displays and judging of 4-H projects, they aren't open for public viewing.