WATCH NOW: Shoppers express happiness on reopening day at Southern Hills Mall

"The media made it so much bigger and scared everybody," she said. "If we are gonna get sick, we are gonna get sick from the virus. There are more people who died from the flu. I've known people who got the virus, and they have all recovered."

Alcohol-based hand sanitizer dispensers are located in high-traffic areas and walkways for public use. Mall workers disinfected and cleaned areas most susceptible to the spread of germs throughout the day.

The mall has asked shoppers to follow some recommendations, such practicing social distancing and staying at least six feet from others, wearing coverings on noses and mouths, and not gathering in groups. Several individual stores, such as Shag, posted flyers at their entrances with variations on those instructions.

Five teen girls walked in a close group down the main east/west corridor at 11:40 a.m., and a mall official advised them to move to six feet apart, which they did.

In that vicinity, three stores that adjoin each other -- Trade Home, Boot Barn and Zumiez -- were open, while overall about half the Southern Hills Mall stores were open as of noon.