WATCH NOW: Shoppers express happiness on reopening day at Southern Hills Mall

SIOUX CITY -- They hadn't been able to make purchases for nearly two months at Southern Hills Mall, so a few dozen people gathered outside two entrances prior to the 11 a.m. Wednesday re-opening.
A dozen people stood talking about their shopping plans outside the north main doors at the set opening time, only to find out by a man phoning at 11:15 a.m., that only one south entrance was open. That mass of people got into cars and filed into the correct entrance a few minutes later. Among those was Jeannie Ellington, of Sioux City.
"I definitely missed it. I'm kind of like a shopping freak," said Ellington, who said she typically came to the mall twice per week, for key stores such as The Buckle and Victoria's Secret.
The mall, which marked 40 years of operation earlier in 2020, closed on March 23 out of concerns for the spread of the novel coronavirus, during the time a host of Iowa retail stores, restaurants and schools shut down. Only Scheels, which was deemed by Gov. Kim Reynolds as among the "essential" businesses that could remain open, was open as a mall retail outlet over the seven weeks, while Chick-Fil-A stayed open, selling food only in a take-out manner.
Also on Wednesday, two additional COVID-19 deaths were recorded in Woodbury County, as the total number of confirmed infections passed 2,000. The county's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 15, including seven over the last three days.
On May 6, Reynolds signed an order saying shoppers could return to non-essential retail outlets in Sioux City. That action served to relax COVID-19 mitigation strategies in 22 counties, including Woodbury, where the novel coronavirus has been more widespread.
In a Wednesday press conference, Reynolds said virus activity was on a "downward trend" in most counties.
Southern Hills Mall general manager Matt Pawlowski said the goal was to safely welcome back shoppers, and officials will continue to work with governmental agencies to contribute to the containment, treatment and prevention of COVID-19.
"It is good that they are finally letting these stores open," said Joanna Guzman, of Sioux City, who purchased a sweater and shoes in two stores before noon.
"The media made it so much bigger and scared everybody," she said. "If we are gonna get sick, we are gonna get sick from the virus. There are more people who died from the flu. I've known people who got the virus, and they have all recovered."
Alcohol-based hand sanitizer dispensers are located in high-traffic areas and walkways for public use. Mall workers disinfected and cleaned areas most susceptible to the spread of germs throughout the day.
The mall has asked shoppers to follow some recommendations, such practicing social distancing and staying at least six feet from others, wearing coverings on noses and mouths, and not gathering in groups. Several individual stores, such as Shag, posted flyers at their entrances with variations on those instructions.
Five teen girls walked in a close group down the main east/west corridor at 11:40 a.m., and a mall official advised them to move to six feet apart, which they did.
In that vicinity, three stores that adjoin each other -- Trade Home, Boot Barn and Zumiez -- were open, while overall about half the Southern Hills Mall stores were open as of noon.
Individual merchants are making decisions on whether to open doors and bring back staff. Stores such as the JC Penney anchor store, Torrid, Hot Topic, Eddie Bauer, Bath & Body Works and Spencer's were not open midday.
Greenberg's Jewelers, a long-time mall tenant, wasn't open, but a few employees were working toward a Monday resumption of business. Sales Manager Jeff Plautz said he was gratified that many longtime customers texted to see how employees were doing during the closure, and pointed to the social aspect of shopping.
"We're human, we like to interact with other people. Our customers here are part of the Greenbergs' family," Plautz said. "We are doing everything we can to protect our customers and employees," saying Greenberg's workers will ask all patrons entering to wear masks and use sanitizer.
It appeared about two-thirds of the initial influx of Wednesday shoppers wore face coverings. Guzman didn't wear one, but Ellington and Mark Lockwood, also of Sioux City, did.
Lockwood was pleased to shop again in a mall he estimated he usually visited a few times per month. Lockwood said he planned to visit FYE to buy the new Ozzy Osborne compact disc "Ordinary Man" and was grateful "just to get out of the house."
"I've been going crazy. I'm so happy (the mall is open)," he added.
