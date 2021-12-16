WATCH NOW: Siouxland cleans up from major December storms

KINGSLEY, Iowa -- As she began the task of cleaning up the broken tree limbs and debris from the damaged roof of a nearby farm implement shop from the yard of her Kingsley home Thursday morning, Kristen Beal laughed about the bizarre weather swing in the past 24 hours.

A day earlier, she, like many other Siouxlanders, woke up to mild temperatures that reached into the 60s and 70s in the afternoon. By late afternoon, she and her family were taking shelter in a friend's basement as a strong line of storms stretching across Nebraska and Iowa and packing rain, hail and maybe even tornadoes blew through the area, knocking down trees, damaging homes and leaving hundreds without power for several hours.

Beal was bundled up Thursday morning against chilly temperatures in the low 20s.

"Just another day living in Iowa," she said, a reference often made about the extreme weather changes often experienced here.

When the sun rose Thursday, Beal, like many others, woke up to see what kind of damage the daylight would reveal.

"Our trampoline is two blocks over north somewhere," Beal said while taking a break from hauling tree branches to the curb.

Strewn about her yard and a vacant lot next door were large pieces of sheet metal and rafters, the remnants of a shop roof from the Titan Machinery Case IH implement dealer across the street.

Titan general manager Gary Mohr said the strong winds also blew off the door to a wash bay and possibly caused some structural damage, but it was still too early to tell.

Yet, the lights were on and it was business as close to normal as could be. Mohr said the damaged roof was from a shop addition built two years ago. The company's old shop was still open and none of the equipment was damaged.

"It won't affect our day-to-day business, just limit the amount of equipment we can bring it at one time," Mohr said. "The biggest thing is nobody got hurt. Nobody was here."

That sentiment was echoed by Kingsley Mayor Rick Bohle, who said no injuries had been reported. A firefighter, EMT and storm spotter, Bohle spent much of Wednesday night in the midst of the storm. Initial reports Wednesday painted a grim picture of damage in the Plymouth County town of 1,396. Downed power lines across Iowa Highway 140 blocked the south entrance to town, and the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office was allowing only Kingsley residents into town from the north.

But power was restored shortly after 11 a.m. and all roads into town were open by morning. Bohle said at least one house in town had significant roof damage, and several others had some damage. He'd heard reports that outbuildings on farms southeast of town had been destroyed, but again, it appeared everyone had gotten through the storm safely.

"I think we're pretty fortunate, really," Bohle said. "When I drove around, I couldn't believe we didn't have more damage."

By the time the storm hit Kingsley at about 5:30-5:45 p.m., Beal said she and her family had gathered their dogs and left their home, which doesn't have an underground basement, for the safety of a friend's basement.

"There were five adults, seven kids and seven Labradors in the basement," Beal said.

After spending the night there, Beal returned home at about 6:15 a.m. The house had a bit of siding damage and tree damage and was covered with insulation that had blown across the street from Titan Machinery. Beal said it was probably too cold to power wash the insulation off the house, and she didn't know how her family would move the heavy pieces of sheet metal from Titan's roof that had come to rest in the yard.

Other communities hard hit by Wednesday night's unusual December story also spent the next day cleaning up.

In the Cherokee County town of Aurelia, Police Chef Brian Flikeid confirmed a storm-damaged dryer fell off of a local co-op and several railroad cars were blown over as a result of the storm.

"Aurelia has sustain property damage and many trees and debris have to be removed," Flikeid said Thursday morning. "We are getting several calls from volunteers asking to help and that's been amazing."

In Sutherland, where there was an unconfirmed report of a tornado, a large tree branch caused significant roof damage to commercial property in the O'Brien County town, County Emergency Management Director Jared Johnson said. A machine shed was destroyed southeast of town and a cattle yard building was damaged north of town,

Tree branches were reported as down from strong winds in Sutherland, Calumet, Paullina, Primghar, Sheldon, Sanborn and Hartley, Johnson said.

"Power outages were noted at different times in Paullina, Calumet and Sutherland," Johnson said Thursday morning. "All have been restored."

In Aurelia, power was restored in the city of 968 within two hours Wednesday night, Flikeid said.

As people across the region cleaned up, MidAmerican Energy Co. crews also continued to restore power.

MidAmerican spokeswoman Tina Hoffman said outages across the company's territory in Iowa peaked at 9 p.m. Wednesday with 63,000 customers without power, 4,600 in the Sioux City area.

By 10:30 a.m. Thursday, just 84 Sioux City area customers remained without power, and 11,200 statewide, mostly in Council Bluffs and southwest Iowa. Hoffman said the company had prepared for the storm.

"We had advance notice, so we had crews on standby and ready to go," she said.

A downed transmission line continued to block all four lanes of U.S. Highway 20 just east of Lawton, and Hoffman said the highway between Lawton and Moville would remain closed until at least Friday afternoon. Hoffman said wind-damaged structures supporting the line must be repaired before the line can be removed from the highway. Traffic will continue to be diverted north through Lawton and onto 150th Street.

The line was one of 23 transmission lines affected statewide, Hoffman said, and 99 transmission line structures were damaged.

