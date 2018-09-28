PAULLINA, Iowa -- The city of Paullina has extended a water advisory through Sunday, as more testing continues.
Paullina officials urged city residents to conserve water in their homes and that water bottles are available at City Hall, at 127 S. Main St.
A release on the city website said, "We received notice (Thursday) morning that the results from the water test from the water main did not pass. Two additional tests will need to be completed, which will cause the water advisory to extend through Sunday, September 30."
The release said residents can continue to use showers, toilets and laundry appliances, and that conservation is appreciated.
The incident has gone on for several days, after the water main was impacted by area flooding. An earlier advisory in the week was set through Wednesday, before the most recent extension.
"We would like to remind everyone that the water coming from the water tower is safe to drink. A tanker truck has been hauling clean water from Primghar to Paullina over the past seven days to help maintain the clean water supply in the water tower. The water main connection does not affect the water within the water tower," the city release said.
Paullina is a town with 1,056 residents in O'Brien County.