Water boiling advisory for Whiting until at least Thursday, August 11

WHITING, Iowa — Whiting residents are being advised to boil water used for drinking or cooking until late Thursday morning.
A water main break Tuesday afternoon led to the advisory. The break has been repaired and water service restored, but the city is awaiting water test results from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to confirm the water is safe for consumption. The boil advisory is in effect until at least 11 a.m. Thursday.
Bottled water is available for residents at Whiting's city hall.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.