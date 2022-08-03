 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Water main break leads to Winnebago boil advisory

WINNEBAGO, Neb. -- Residents of Winnebago are urged to boil their water before using it for drinking or cooking after a Wednesday morning water break left the village without water.
 
The advisory pertains to residents inside and outside of town. Bottled water disbursement will be at the Blackhawk Center back parking lot. Water will be limited to two cases per household. Water will be delivered to senior citizens. Portable toilets are being delivered and will be positioned at the Blackhawk Center, the Police Station and other locations in town.
 
The Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System also will be closed because of the lack of water. Emergency services remain available, but outpatient appointments will be rescheduled. COVID-19 testing remains available through the drive-up testing garage for those with appointments. Today's COVID vaccination clinic is postponed.

