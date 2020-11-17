Water system in Woodbury County town passes tests, boil ban lifted

MOVILLE, Iowa -- Multiple samples have shown the Moville water supply to be safe to drink, so officials on Tuesday lifted a boil order that was in place 36 hours.

After a mechanical problem impacted the water supply, city officials on Sunday evening issued an order for people to boil water coming from taps from the city's system. Boiling water is a way to prevent impurities and make sure tap water used by people is safe.

A Tuesday post on the city's official Facebook page said, "The test results came back on the water samples and there are no concerns - - we are lifting the water boil recommendation. Thank you for your patience and understanding."

The problem meant that Woodbury Central School started two hours late Monday, so students would have time to find water options such as bottles.

A city post specified the origin of the incident: "The battery backup in the water tower system failed last night, so the tower was not sending out the necessary data to the pumps to tell them to pump water to the tower as needed. Eventually the tower emptied, and residents started to notice the lack of water pressure."

