Waterfowl die-off prompts advisory at Lewis & Clark Lake

Lewis and Clark Lake

The bank of Lewis and Clark Lake is shown at the boat ramp at Devils Nest northwest of Crofton, Nebraska. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is urging lake visitors to use caution after a waterfowl die-off at the lake was reported Tuesday.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal file

CROFTON, Neb. -- Visitors at Lewis and Clark Lake State Recreation Area are urged to use caution after a waterfowl die-off was reported Tuesday.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said in a news release that staff members have collected the dead birds, which are being tested to determine cause of death. Because of the lake's size and the number of snow geese currently at the lake, more birds may be affected or found during the Thanksgiving weekend.

The Game and Parks Commission did not say what kind of birds have died or give an estimate on the number. The lake attracts all kinds of waterfowl in addition to gulls, bald eagles and other migrating birds.

Visitors should avoid contact with sick or dead birds and report them to Game and Parks staff.

