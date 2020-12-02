Wayne becomes latest Siouxland municipality to enact mask mandate

WAYNE, Neb. -- The city of Wayne has become the latest municipality to require its residents to wear face coverings while indoors in public in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The Wayne City Council passed the measure at its meeting Monday. Effective Friday, anyone age 5 or older must wear a covering over their mouth and nose while inside businesses, religious centers and "any place which is generally open to the public, including educational institutions."

Masks are not required if the individual is able to maintain at least 6 feet of distance at all times from others who are not members of their households. Exceptions allow people to take masks off to eat or for other activities that require removal.

Violators could be subject to a $25 fine. The mandate is in effect until Feb. 2 unless the council chooses to end it earlier.

Wayne County, of which Wayne is the county seat, has had 785 positive tests for the virus and five deaths.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations due to the illness surge across the nation, mask mandates are becoming more widespread.