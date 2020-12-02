Wayne becomes latest Siouxland municipality to enact mask mandate

WAYNE, Neb. -- The city of Wayne has become the latest municipality to require its residents to wear face coverings while indoors in public in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The Wayne City Council passed the measure at its meeting Monday. Effective Friday, anyone age 5 or older must wear a covering over their mouth and nose while inside businesses, religious centers and "any place which is generally open to the public, including educational institutions."
Masks are not required if the individual is able to maintain at least 6 feet of distance at all times from others who are not members of their households. Exceptions allow people to take masks off to eat or for other activities that require removal.
Violators could be subject to a $25 fine. The mandate is in effect until Feb. 2 unless the council chooses to end it earlier.
Wayne County, of which Wayne is the county seat, has had 785 positive tests for the virus and five deaths.
As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations due to the illness surge across the nation, mask mandates are becoming more widespread.
On Tuesday, the Clay County, Iowa, Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to approve a measure requiring people to wear face coverings when in public places.
The Dickinson County, Iowa, Board of Supervisors on Tuesday did not pass a mandate, but issued a proclamation that strongly encourages residents and businesses there to comply with mask recommendations urged by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' Nov. 18 proclamation requiring Iowans to wear a mask when indoors and unable to social distance for 15 minutes or longer as well as limiting the number of people at certain indoor and outdoor gatherings.
Woodbury County on Wednesday saw the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 decline after three days of steady increases. The number of patients reached triple digits on Monday and was 109 on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 102 patients with the respiratory illness were hospitalized at either MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or UnityPoint -- St. Luke's. Of those patients, 77 were hospitalized because of COVID-19 and 45 of them were not Woodbury County residents.
The number of patients hospitalized in Region 3 of Iowa's Regional Medical Coordination Centers, a grouping that includes several Northwest Iowa counties, rose to 215, up one from Tuesday. At 6 p.m., 29 patients with COVID-19 had been admitted to hospitals in RMCC 3 in the previous 24 hours, compared with 23 during the previous 24-hour period. Forty patients were hospitalized in intensive care Wednesday, down from 43 a day earlier.
