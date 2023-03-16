WAYNE, Neb. — A $27.9 million school bond issue in Wayne passed Tuesday by 30 votes.

Unofficial results from the Wayne County Clerk's office showed the measure passing with 943 votes in favor and 913 against. A 50% majority was needed to pass.

About 55% of voters cast ballots in the mail-in election.

Wayne school bond issue An architect's rendering shows additions and renovations to Wayne Community Schools in a $27.9 million bond issue. Mail-in ballots have been s…

School superintendent Mark Lenihan said the bond was needed to accommodate the district's growing enrollment, which has risen to 1,000 students in preschool through 12th grade and filled existing facilities.

The bond issue will provide funds for construction of a new elementary school to house preschool through second grade. An addition to the high school's east side will add seven classrooms, one of them a science lab. Current science classrooms and labs also will be renovated and updated.

Plans also include a new wrestling practice room to be built onto the existing strength and fitness building, making space available in the school for an expansion of the FFA/ag classroom and lab.

The bond also calls for renovations and upgrades to the school's lecture hall/auditorium, paving of a gravel parking lot and security upgrades throughout the building.

Construction could possibly begin this fall.