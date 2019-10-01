SIOUX CITY -- West High School is celebrating homecoming week through Saturday, with the 2019 theme “Beauty of Life.”
The homecoming coronation was Monday night. The homecoming queen is Briana Stanley, a daughter of Rose Stanley, and the king is Javier Fuentes, a son of Gary Fuentes and Alma Medina.
A metro showdown dodge ball tournament will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday in the West High School gymnasium.
The homecoming parade will begin at 1:30 p.m. Friday, weather permitting, beginning at Heartland Community Baptist Church at 19th Street and onto Rebecca Street.
The homecoming football game will be played at 7 p.m. Thursday, as the Wolverines host Marshalltown at Olsen Stadium.
The homecoming dance will take place at West High School from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday.
The candidates for homecoming queen also included: Dacia Jackson, daughter of Derrina Jackson and Calvin Jackson; Anabell Gray, daughter of Brandon and Leslie Gray; Braedyn Downs, daughter of Dynelle and Brett Downs; Blanca Topete Andrade, daughter of Pablo Topete and Maria Topete; Kamari Jones, daughter of Antonio Jordan; Blair Bathurst, daughter of Rusty and Crisie Bathurst; Kazzadra Vazquez, daughter of Florencio Vazquez and Gricelda Vazquez; Cassidy Lutz, daughter of Damon Lutz and Jane McKenna- Lutz; and Mia Japel, daughter of Kimberly Forshing and Joseph Japel.
The candidates for homecoming king also included: Scott Porsch, son of Gale and Thu Ha Thi Porsch; Devaunte’ Coleman, son of Tasha Merrigan; Estevan Quintana, son of Rick and Lupe Quintana; Gerardo Monzon-Ruiz, son of Ana Ruiz; Marcus McCray, son of Kenya Barber; Nicholas Puente, son of Chrissy Vaul; Joseph Grima, son of Stephanie and Jose Rafael Grima; Riliegh Belt, son of Adam and Isie Belt; and Kyrel Hanks, son of Nichole and Keith Hanks.