SIOUX CITY -- West High School is celebrating homecoming week through Saturday, with the 2019 theme “Beauty of Life.”
The homecoming coronation was Monday night. The homecoming queen is Briana Stanley, a daughter of Rose Stanley, and the king is Javier Fuentes, a son of Gary Fuentes and Alma Medina.
A metro showdown dodge ball tournament will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday in the West High School gymnasium.
The homecoming parade will begin at 1:30 p.m. Friday, weather permitting, beginning at Heartland Community Baptist Church at 19th Street and onto Rebecca Street.
The homecoming football game will be played at 7 p.m. Thursday, as the Wolverines host Marshalltown at Olsen Stadium.
The homecoming dance will take place at West High School from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday.
The candidates for homecoming queen were: Dacia Jackson, daughter of Derrina Jackson and Calvin Jackson, Anabell Gray, daughter of Brandon and Leslie Gray, Braedyn Downs, daughter of Dynelle and Brett Downs, Blanca Topete Andrade, daughter of Pablo Topete and Maria Topete, Kamari Jones, daughter of Antonio Jordan, Blair Bathurst, daughter of Rusty and Crisie Bathurst, Kazzadra Vazquez, daughter of Florencio Vazquez and Gricelda Vazquez, Cassidy Lutz, daughter of Damon Lutz and Jane McKenna- Lutz, and Mia Japel, daughter of Kimberly Forshing and Joseph Japel.
The candidates for homecoming king were Scott Porsch, son of Gale and Thu Ha Thi Porsch, Devaunte’ Coleman, son of Tasha Merrigan, Estevan Quintana, son of Rick and Lupe Quintana, Gerardo Monzon-Ruiz, son of Ana Ruiz, Marcus McCray, son of Kenya Barber, Nicholas Puente, son of Chrissy Vaul, Joseph Grima, son of Stephanie and Jose Rafael Grima, Riliegh Belt, son of Adam and Isie Belt, and Kyrel Hanks, son of Nichole and Keith Hanks.