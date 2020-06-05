West Middle to get new principal as consultant releases report related to school discipline

In a section titled Behavior & Discipline, the report says, "Many staff members made statements regarding issues with student behavior throughout the building. Comments included that students are disruptive in the classroom making it difficult to deliver instruction.

"Staff members said that the process for making a behavior referral is cumbersome and unclear. They praised the dean for the job he was performing but also believed he is overwhelmed with the number of students in need of intervention. Staff members said it is unclear what happened with students when the dean was not available. Many staff members shared their beliefs and frustration that when they send students to the office and no one was available to talk to the student, he or she was simply sent back to class."

In one other topic that involves classroom management, staff members expressed frustration about the requirement to move to a classroom in one of several pods for one class each day, rather than moving students between pods. They said that current practice means pupils arrive in classrooms before teachers, there is no time to retrieve any forgotten items from the other pods, and extra time must be used to rearrange the classroom and reset the technology from how the teacher in the previous period had used the room.