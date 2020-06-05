West Middle to get new principal as consultant releases report related to school discipline

SIOUX CITY -- The troubled atmosphere at West Middle School could be improved by adding another administrator and increasing supervision in hallways to reduce student scuffles, according to a report from an independent consultant the district hired to look into problems reported by teachers, parents and others.
Those are among the findings in an eight-page summary of the report, which the school board is expected to discuss at its meeting Monday night.
The consultant, K12 Insight, shared the full report with West Middle personnel in May. The district is not releasing to the public confidential sections of the report that might identify personnel or students.
Release of the redacted report comes amid reports the district intends to replace Scott Cole, principal of West Middle during the last school year, with Angela Bemus, who has been principal at Leeds Elementary School. Cole will transfer to another position with the district, school board member Dan Greenwell said.
"I have full confidence that the new principal, Angela Bemus, is the right person to lead the improvement activities," Greenwell told the Journal.
Greenwell and board member Taylor Goodvin pushed to have much information as possible shared with the public. Greenwell said the 8-page summary gives "sufficient details for the public to gain clear insight" on West Middle.
"I have reviewed the full report, which contains fairly specific behavioral attributes that should remain confidential," Greenwell said. "All board members have access to the full report, if they choose to review it."
In December, some teachers and other staff began raising concerns about the instructional and disciplinary climate at West Middle, 3301 W. 19th St.
Among other concerns, the instructors said "student behaviors are out of control, and contagious," as "admins (administrators) will no longer discipline" and "teachers let things slide because there is no time for all of the documentation."
As part of its report, K12 Insight interviewed roughly 55 West Middle staff members over three weeks in April, Superintendent Paul Gausman wrote in a memo to the school board that accompanies the report.
K12 Insight's recommendations include increasing the number of West Middle administrators from two to three. An estimate of how much that would cost the district was not provided.
In a section titled Behavior & Discipline, the report says, "Many staff members made statements regarding issues with student behavior throughout the building. Comments included that students are disruptive in the classroom making it difficult to deliver instruction.
"Staff members said that the process for making a behavior referral is cumbersome and unclear. They praised the dean for the job he was performing but also believed he is overwhelmed with the number of students in need of intervention. Staff members said it is unclear what happened with students when the dean was not available. Many staff members shared their beliefs and frustration that when they send students to the office and no one was available to talk to the student, he or she was simply sent back to class."
In one other topic that involves classroom management, staff members expressed frustration about the requirement to move to a classroom in one of several pods for one class each day, rather than moving students between pods. They said that current practice means pupils arrive in classrooms before teachers, there is no time to retrieve any forgotten items from the other pods, and extra time must be used to rearrange the classroom and reset the technology from how the teacher in the previous period had used the room.
"With the students arriving before the teacher, the teacher then needs to spend time refocusing the students after the unstructured time," the report says.
Goodvin said he's glad the district released the report summary online Friday, saying "all taxpayers, parents, students and staff members of the district deserve to know the redacted findings of the report."
"I have read the report and have listened to the presentation by K12," Goodvin said. "I was thoroughly impressed with K12’s honest and often highly critical research. I am disappointed with the lack of communication and involvement from downtown administration. I strongly believe better management from downtown administrators would have resolved the issues at West Middle School before getting to this point."
Greenwell, who frequently poses concerns about the leadership of Gausman and his cabinet team, said there is too much of administrators doing a walk through buildings without gaining a true understanding of how those schools are functioning.
"The key point in my opinion is that the layers of downtown senior administration were not in tune or aware of the overall climate, staff morale or key operational aspects of the school. That is very disappointing," Greenwell said.
"Unfortunately, I don’t think that only applies to West Middle. We have been hearing similar issues districtwide."
