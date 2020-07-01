Western Iowa Tech opens Sioux City campus to students, will require masks

SIOUX CITY -- Officials of Western Iowa Tech Community College have opened up the Sioux City campus for students to conduct academic business and will begin the fall semester in late August with precautions taken due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A Wednesday college press release said students can resume face-to-face appointments. Since the college was closed to the public in March due to community spread of the novel coronavirus, most student services have been available only remotely.
Now, services can be done in person, over the phone or via Zoom.
WITCC President Terry Murrell said college offerings for the fall semester include both online and flex courses. Flex courses will combine face-to-face, online and Zoom learning, with instructors delivering as much content as possible in the traditional classroom setting, he said.
“We are aware of the tremendous responsibility we have to our students and employees to maintain the health and safety of our campus community,” Murrell said.
“Our team has been working over the past few months to create a plan that follows guidelines established by public health officials and provides our students with a great educational experience.”
The semester begins Aug. 24, and several measures for safety of students have been put in place, including a requirement that all people in WITCC buildings wear face coverings. That mask requirement matches that of another city college, Briar Cliff University, which on Friday announced the step.
Since March, Woodbury County has now had more than 3,100 reported cases of coronavirus and 44 county residents have died from COVID-19.
In addition, the release said WITCC students and employees are asked to adhere to physical distancing practices in classrooms and meeting areas. The college has reduced the amount of furniture and spread out chairs, tables and seating to assist students and staff in maintaining the 6-foot distance.
Janitorial staff are increasing the frequency of sanitizing classrooms, counters, equipment, work spaces and furniture.
Fall registration is now open. The academic calendar includes a fall break, Thanksgiving break and the semester concludes Dec. 22. More information about enrolling in classes and a list of available services can be found at www.witcc.edu/fall or by emailing info@witcc.edu.
