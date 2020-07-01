Western Iowa Tech opens Sioux City campus to students, will require masks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Officials of Western Iowa Tech Community College have opened up the Sioux City campus for students to conduct academic business and will begin the fall semester in late August with precautions taken due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A Wednesday college press release said students can resume face-to-face appointments. Since the college was closed to the public in March due to community spread of the novel coronavirus, most student services have been available only remotely.

Now, services can be done in person, over the phone or via Zoom.

WITCC President Terry Murrell said college offerings for the fall semester include both online and flex courses. Flex courses will combine face-to-face, online and Zoom learning, with instructors delivering as much content as possible in the traditional classroom setting, he said.