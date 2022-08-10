 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Whiting under water boiling advisory

WHITING, Iowa -- Whiting residents are being advised to boil water used for drinking or cooking until late Thursday morning.

A water main break Tuesday afternoon led to the advisory. The break has been repaired and water service restored, but the city is awaiting water test results from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to confirm the water is safe for consumption. The boil advisory is in effect until at least 11 a.m. Thursday.

Bottled water is available for residents at Whiting's city hall.

