SPENCER, Iowa -- Iowa Department of Natural Resources staff continue to monitor a state wildlife area in the wake of a Tuesday wildfire.

An estimated 200 acres of public and private land were burned in the fire, which was reported shortly before noon Tuesday and began on a dead-end road on the 1,500-acre Hawk Valley Wildlife Area near Spencer. The fire burned to the northeast and forced the closure of U.S. Highway 18 for a short time because of smoke.

Fire crews from the DNR and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and fire departments from Dickens, Spencer, Ruthven and Webb battled the fire for eight hours.

DNR personnel returned to the site Wednesday to prevent hot spots from reigniting.

Approximately 14 acres of Hawk Valley were burned in the fire, which spread to nearby private land.

"Right now, we are listing the cause of the fire as unknown," said Randy Whalen, Dickens Fire Department chief and incident commander.

DNR officials said Hawk Valley is not in this year's burning plan, and DNR staff would not have been burning Tuesday because the area was in a red flag warning.

Anyone with information about how the fire started should call the Clay County Sheriff's Office at (712) 262-3221.