WinnaVegas, Blackbird Bend casinos have delays in starting sports gambling

In late March, Blackbird Bend Spokesman Mike Krysl said the sports book opening was delayed.

"It is still in the works, pending additional legal review of the contracts associated with that additional business venture. The current suspension of professional and college sports and all of the uncertainty that the COVID-19 pandemic has evoked gives us further pause in the process, of making sure we develop the best possible sports betting options for our guests," Krysl said.

As a result of a statewide public disaster emergency Gov. Kim Reynolds issued March 17, the order forbids gatherings larger than 10 people for at least two weeks. The restrictions on restaurants, bars, fitness centers, adult day cares and casinos end March 31 unless changed, so the casinos shut down for at least two weeks.

Krysl said loyal guests enabled Blackbird Bend to enjoy great success in 2019, while adding, "The current (pandemic closure) crisis has had a very chilling, jarring impact on that success."

WinnaVegas Spokesman Michael Michaud said the timing is uncertain.

"We are working with the National Indian Gaming Association to implement sports betting in the future, so there is no timeline as of yet," Michaud said.

