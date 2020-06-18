You are the owner of this article.
Winnebago reports 2 COVID-19 deaths
Winnebago reports 2 COVID-19 deaths

Winnebago Hospital

Twelve Clans Unity Hospital in Winnebago, Neb., is shown in a file photo. The Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System on Thursday reported two deaths due to COVID-19 in Winnebago.

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal file

WINNEBAGO, Neb. -- Two new deaths have been attributed to the novel coronavirus in Winnebago.

The Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System said in a news release Thursday that in each case, the person had an underlying health condition. Three people in Winnebago have now died of the COVID-19 respiratory illness.

The healthcare system also reported two new positive cases, raising the number of cases in the Winnebago community to 66 out of 375 tests. Of the positive cases, 50 are considered recovered.

A total of 228 people were tested June 9 in a Test Nebraska site in Winnebago. Just one person tested has been confirmed positive, according to the news release.

The neighboring Omaha Reservation also has had 66 cases through Sunday, according to the Carl T. Curtis Health Education Center in Macy. Of those cases, 45 have recovered. The center reported that two people on the reservation have died from COVID-19.

Thurston County, which includes both the Winnebago and Omaha reservations, has had 156 confirmed cases of COVID-19 through Wednesday.

Concerned about COVID-19?

