Winnebago Tribe gets $528K grant for metro transit facility
Winnebago Tribe gets $528K grant for metro transit facility

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska will receive a federal grant of more than a half million dollars to expand its transit maintenance facility.

In a Tuesday release, U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer announced the grant of $528,617 comes from the Federal Transit Administration.

The FTA's Tribal Transit Program will be used by the Winnebago Tribe to continue providing residents with safe and reliable transit services.

“Last February, I had the opportunity to visit Nebraska’s Winnebago Tribe and hear from tribal leaders about their community’s needs. I am pleased that the tribe has been awarded this grant, which will assist with critical transit repairs and maintenance," Fischer said.

"The funding will help residents travel to school, jobs and services across Sioux City and South Sioux City.”

winnebago tribe of nebraska logo
