Winnebago Tribe passes curfew to curb coronavirus

WINNEBAGO, Neb. -- The Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska has enacted a nighttime curfew in an attempt to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The tribe's council passed the measure Wednesday, and it went into effect immediately. It says that from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily, people within the Winnebago Reservation should stay at home. People who have essential work and travel are exempt, but are asked to use safety measures, such as wearing a mask.

"The Winnebago Tribal Council finds this Temporary Curfew Order necessary in order to minimize in-person interaction, which is the primary means of transmission of COVID-19. This order will remain in effect no longer than necessary to ensure that COVID-19 no longer poses a public health threat," the resolution said.

During the curfew, gatherings of more than 10 people, other than those necessary at work places or government offices, are not allowed. Travel also is prohibited unless it's essential.

Anyone violating the curfew will be given a warning. Second and third offenses will be penalized by fines of $100 and $500, respectively. Continued violations could result in criminal charges.

The Winnebago and neighboring Omaha Indian Tribe in March issued travel suspensions as precautionary measures against the spread of the coronavirus.

The Winnebago Tribal Council passed a 30-day travel suspension for all organizations administered by the tribe, and the Omaha Tribe implemented a travel ban for tribal employees.

According to Nebraska health officials, there have been no confirmed cases of the disease reported in Thurston County, where the Winnebago and Omaha reservations are located.