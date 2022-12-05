Winnebago Tribe receives EPA grant to monitor air pollution

WINNEBAGO, Neb. -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Monday announced the award of a $266,064 grant to the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska for a community air pollution monitoring project.

The grant money will be used to improve the tribe’s capacity to address air quality by installing equipment to monitor meteorological conditions and air pollution at various locations throughout the Winnebago Tribal Nation. The tribe will use the data collected from the air monitoring equipment to update emission inventories to better understand ambient air quality issues.

"Funding for this air monitoring project for the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska will give the Winnebago people the data they need to monitor their local air quality and make the improvements needed to reduce air pollution in and around their communities," EPA Region 7 Administrator Meg McCollister said in a news release.

The grant is among 132 air monitoring projects in 37 states that will receive $53.4 million from the Inflation Reduction Act and American Rescue Plan to enhance air quality monitoring in communities across the United States. The projects are focused on communities that are underserved, historically marginalized and overburdened by pollution.