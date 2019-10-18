WINNEBAGO, Neb. -- The Winnebago Tribe has received more than $1 million to address juvenile justice issues.
The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday announced the awarding of a grant of more than $1.13 million to the tribe from the Office of Victims of Crime and the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention.
"The funds awarded this year to the Winnebago Tribe for juvenile justice will complement other awards received for domestic violence, victim assistance and sexual assault investigations and prosecutions," U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly said in a news release.
The grant was one of 236 awarded nationwide to 149 American Indian tribes, Alaska Native villages and other tribal designees through the Coordinated Tribal Assistance Solicitation, an application for tribal-specific grant programs. CTAS funding helps tribes develop and strengthen their justice systems' response to crime and expand public safety services.