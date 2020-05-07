You are the owner of this article.
Winnebago Tribe reports 2 new COVID-19 cases
Twelve Clans Unity Hospital in Winnebago, Nebraska, is shown in November 2017. Winnebago tribal health officials confirmed two new cases of the novel coronavirus in Winnebago Thursday.

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal file

WINNEBAGO, Neb. -- Winnebago tribal health officials have confirmed two new cases of the novel coronavirus on the Winnebago Indian Reservation.

One individual was tested in another county and the other was tested at Twelve Clans Unity Hospital in Winnebago. The gender and age of the individuals was not released.

Four cases of COVID-19 have now been reported in Winnebago.

The two new patients have been isolated and are in good condition, according to a news release Thursday from the Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System, which is composed of Twelve Clans Unity Hospital and the Winnebago Public Health Department.

The health department has notified any potential contacts of the positive cases, and appropriate precautions are being taken.

"The Winnebago Public Health Department and Twelve Clans Unity Hospital are continuing to monitor and respond to the spread of COVID-19 in our area. We are also actively working in cooperation with the Winnebago Tribe to help mitigate the impact on our community," said Danelle Smith, Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System CEO.

