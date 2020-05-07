Winnebago Tribe reports 2 new COVID-19 cases

×
Twelve Clans Unity Hospital in Winnebago, Nebraska, is shown in November 2017. Winnebago tribal health officials confirmed two new cases of the novel coronavirus in Winnebago Thursday.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal file
WINNEBAGO, Neb. -- Winnebago tribal health officials have confirmed two new cases of the novel coronavirus on the Winnebago Indian Reservation.
One individual was tested in another county and the other was tested at Twelve Clans Unity Hospital in Winnebago. The gender and age of the individuals was not released.
Four cases of COVID-19 have now been reported in Winnebago.
The two new patients have been isolated and are in good condition, according to a news release Thursday from the Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System, which is composed of Twelve Clans Unity Hospital and the Winnebago Public Health Department.
The health department has notified any potential contacts of the positive cases, and appropriate precautions are being taken.
"The Winnebago Public Health Department and Twelve Clans Unity Hospital are continuing to monitor and respond to the spread of COVID-19 in our area. We are also actively working in cooperation with the Winnebago Tribe to help mitigate the impact on our community," said Danelle Smith, Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System CEO.
COVID-19 school belongings
Adalynn Cortez, a third-grader at Hunt Elementary School, picks up a bag containing a siblings' belongings from principal Cami Barker Monday on the sidewalk near the intersection of Jackson and 19th streets in Sioux City. With school being canceled for the year, Sioux City schools are returning students' belongings to them. Hunt School is returning items to students throughout the week.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 restaurant openings
Clint Kass sits in the empty dining room of 4 Brothers Bar & Grill in Le Mars, Iowa, Monday. Kass' 4 Brothers locations in Le Mars and Sioux Center, which has been closed since Gov. Kim Reynolds issued COVID-19 related order on March 17, will be allowed to reopen Friday under a new directive the governor signed Monday for 77 counties, including Plymouth and Sioux.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 restaurant openings
Gloria Schrooten of Le Mars eats lunch in the passenger seat of a car Monday in the parking lot of Bob's Drive Inn in Le Mars, Iowa. The drive inn, which has been limited to carryout service only for the last six weeks due to state-imposed COVID-19 restrictions, will be allowed to reopen its dining room Friday under an order signed Monday by Gov. Kim Reynolds. The order lifts restrictions on restaurants in 77 counties, including Plymouth, where Bob's Drive Inn is located.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 cleaning products
Iowa Poison Control Center pharmacists Aerial Lapke, foreground and Grant Houselog work at their desks Monday at the poison center's Sioux City office. With sharply increased sales of cleaners and sanitizers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the poison center is seeing a spike in calls.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 cleaning products
Grant Houselog, a pharmacist, works at his desk Monday at the Sioux City-based Iowa Poison Control Center. With sharply increased use of cleaners and sanitizers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the poison center is seeing a spike in the number of calls concerning harmful exposure to cleaning products.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 Tyson Dakota City beef complex
A truck enters Tyson Fresh Meats' flagship beef plant in Dakota City, Nebraska, Wednesday. The meat giant announced late Wednesday it will close the 4,300-employee plant for four days, beginning Friday, to deep clean the facility. Two Tyson workers have died of COVID-19 and an undisclosed number of others have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 Tyson Dakota City beef complex
A person walks in the parking lot of Tyson Fresh Meats' flagship beef plant in Dakota City Wednesday. The meat giant announced late Wednesday it will close the 4,300-employee plant for four days, beginning Friday, to deep clean the facility. Two Tyson workers have died of COVID-19 and an undisclosed number of others have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 Tyson Dakota City beef complex
Tyson Fresh Meats' flagship Dakota City beef processing complex is shown Wednesday in Dakota City, Nebraska. At least one worker at the plant has died in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Neither the company nor health officials are disclosing how many workers at the plant have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 Tyson Dakota City beef complex
A person walks in the parking lot of Tyson Fresh Meats' flagship beef plant Wednesday in Dakota City, Nebraska. Tyson has delayed the reopening of the plant, which had been scheduled to restart Tuesday, following a four-day shutdown for cleaning and testing of plant employees for COVID-19.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 SUX masks
Dave Bernstein, Saturday in the Park music festival co-founder, wears a SITP30 face mask in the offices of State Steel in Sioux City.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 SUX masks
Sioux Gateway Airport board member Dave Bernstein ordered COVID 19 SUX masks that are being sold at Sioux City Gifts. The COVID-19 SUX masks, a play on Sioux Gateway Airport's SUX designator, have sold out, but more have been ordered.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 vaccine trials
Dr. David Ensz, M.D. principal investigator, is shown Thursday at Meridian Clinical Research in Dakota Dunes. The research clinic will be conducting investigative trials on a vaccine intended to protect against the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 Trucker appreciation 1
Jim Jensen, Great West Casualty Chief Executive Officer, passes a lunch to a truck driver Friday at the Iowa Department of Transportation's weight scale on Interstate 29 near Salix, Iowa. The South Sioux City, Nebraska-based insurance company and the chamber of commerce handed out free lunches to drivers in appreciation for them working in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 Trucker appreciation 2
Barbara Sloniker, Executive Vice President of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce, holds a sign as Steve Ponder, Executive Vice President of Great West Casualty hands a lunch to a trucker Friday at Iowa Department of Transportation's weight scale on Interstate 29 near Salix, Iowa. The South Sioux City, Nebraska-based insurance company and the chamber of commerce handed out free lunches to drivers in appreciation for them working in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
