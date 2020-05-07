Winnebago Tribe reports 2 new COVID-19 cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WINNEBAGO, Neb. -- Winnebago tribal health officials have confirmed two new cases of the novel coronavirus on the Winnebago Indian Reservation.

One individual was tested in another county and the other was tested at Twelve Clans Unity Hospital in Winnebago. The gender and age of the individuals was not released.

Four cases of COVID-19 have now been reported in Winnebago.

The two new patients have been isolated and are in good condition, according to a news release Thursday from the Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System, which is composed of Twelve Clans Unity Hospital and the Winnebago Public Health Department.

The health department has notified any potential contacts of the positive cases, and appropriate precautions are being taken.

"The Winnebago Public Health Department and Twelve Clans Unity Hospital are continuing to monitor and respond to the spread of COVID-19 in our area. We are also actively working in cooperation with the Winnebago Tribe to help mitigate the impact on our community," said Danelle Smith, Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System CEO.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.