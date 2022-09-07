 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winter releases from Gavins Point to be at minimal rate

Gavins Point Dam

Water flows out the spillways of Gavins Point Dam near Yankton, S.D., in April 2019. Runoff into the Missouri River basin continues at levels well below normal, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Wednesday, and releases from the dam this winter will be at the minimal rate.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY — Because of continued dry conditions across the upper Missouri River Basin, winter water releases from Gavins Point Dam will be at the minimum rate.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Wednesday that releases from the dam near Yankton, South Dakota, will be 12,000 cubic feet per second for the second year in a row to conserve water in the river's six reservoirs.

"Reservoir inflows in August were much lower than average. We expect below-average inflows into the system through the rest of 2022," John Remus, chief of the corps' Missouri River Basin Water Management Division, said in a news release.

August runoff into the river above Sioux City was 0.9 million acre-feet, 62% of average. The 2022 runoff is forecast to be 20.2 MAF, which is 78% of average. Average annual runoff is 25.8 MAF.

Storage in the river's reservoirs currently totals 50.2 MAF, 5.9 MAF below the system's flood control storage zone, which begins at 56.1 MAF and extends to 67.7 MAF. System storage is expected to continue to drop through the fall.

Drought conditions worsened across the river basin in August. According to the National Drought Mitigation Center, 74% of the basin is experiencing abnormally dry or drought conditions, and 7% of that was extreme or exceptional drought.

The corps will host a fall public meeting on river operations at 4 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Betty Strong Encounter Center in Sioux City.

