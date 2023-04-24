LAKE VIEW, Iowa -- A Wisconsin man died Sunday after the car he was driving left the road and wound up partially submerged in a pond near Lake View.

The crash occurred at 7:55 p.m. near the intersection of Perkins Avenue and 350th Street, where a Volkswagen Passat southbound on Perkins Avenue entered the west ditch, went up an embankment, struck and broke an electrical pole, then vaulted and struck a tree before overturning and entering a pond, where the front end of the car was submerged.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, lifesaving measures were attempted on the driver, Oliver Massman, 22, of Holmen, Wisconsin, but were unsuccessful.

A passenger, Ean Marker, 22, of Waupaca, Wisconsin, was taken to Loring Hospital in Sac City, Iowa, and then flown to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City.

Speed and alcohol are suspected factors in the crash, the State Patrol said. Massman's body was transported to the Iowa State Medical Examiner's office in Ankeny for an autopsy.