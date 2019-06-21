CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa -- Ann Hardy softly spoke instructions to her children, Ian, 8, and Jaidyn, 10, at a spot near the swimming lake of Little Sioux Park, just south of here.
Feeling confident about the setup of the Water Works two-day camp offered by the Woodbury County Parks system, Hardy said, "Good to go," and walked to her car as four campers began the day.
The two Water Works camp leaders were Olivia Parks and Sarah Lammers. Lammers said this is the first time in 20 years county summer camps have been held outside of the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center in Sioux City, in such spots such as Southwood Conservation Area near Smithland.
"I wanted to support our local county parks, for having local programs out here," said Hardy, of rural Anthon. "It is a slog for me to drive my kids multiple days in a row (to Sioux City)."
Beyond that, Hardy said, summer camps should have a bigger point than just fun, as her kids should "learn something more about nature."
"We are going to need people to grow up and care about our earth," Hardy said.
Throughout Siouxland, summer is filled with a variety of multi-hour or multi-day camps, from church-affiliated to cooking to science to gardening to the nature variety. Camp officials said they seek to ensure camps aren't just fun, although that is a key element, but also filled with learning opportunities for the campers to boost knowledge, maturity and independence.
The Woodbury County office of Iowa State University Extension is holding 18 camps, with many running for one day, at the cost of $15 to $25 per child. The list comprises babysitting skills, cooking, gardening, theater, rocket launching and painting.
ISU Extension Woodbury County Director Molly Hewitt said the camp content comes from a research-based curriculum, with a lot focused on STEM, or science, technology, engineering and math, and with instructors who are educated in the fields.
The extension office in Sioux City recently added a kitchen and teaching garden, with the goal of providing "an integrated learning experience with hands-on," Hewitt said. One cooking camp provides low-cost, healthy recipes students can take home for use by their families.
Another important camp element is to have segments that involve both indoor and outdoor locations, Hewitt said, so the sessions don't get tedious for young people.
Camp Foster YMCA, located along East Lake Okoboji in Spirit Lake, Iowa, is a popular area camp, running multiple-day overnight sessions from June through mid-August. Josh Carr, executive director of Camp Foster for 11 years, said the 2,200 to 2,500 summer campers are doing much beyond the initial lake activities present when the facility opened in 1907.
"A lot of our offerings are based off of community needs, trend needs. We listen to industry needs and we offer what people are asking for," Carr said.
One recent strand involves parents seeking to get their kids wrested from social media and other technology options on seemingly omnipresent mobile phones.
"A lot of it has to do with parent communication and letting kids get unplugged," Carr said. "We try to get them to see the world is still fun without our gadgets."
Chris Pedroza, 11, of Correctionville, is a summer camp veteran. Pedroza went to one in Minnesota for three years, plus a YMCA-affiliated camp and a church camp.
"You got to do a lot of fun stuff. You got to go swimming in a lake, you got to go on trails," Pedroza said. "I learned some about nature, but it gave me an inside look on God, a little bit of what God means and how God helps us."
In Water Works, Pedroza joined the two Hardy children and another boy in beginning the session with discussing the throaty sounds that differing frogs make.
"A tadpole is the baby version of frogs," Parks said.
While swatting a steady onslaught of gnats, they moved to a hike with a scavenger hunt element, using markers to color portions of a sheet when they found an insect, moss on a log, state bird Goldfinch, frog and bubbles in water. The campers dug right into those tasks.
Woodbury County Naturalist Theresa Kruid for 20 years has overseen the camp programs. Kruid said she values "parent input to help us improve our camps for the following year," and such conversations have led to offering new activities for various age groups.
Hewitt spoke similarly: "We do questionnaires (after camps) to make sure we are providing what parents may like."
About 350 children go to Woodbury County camps in recent summers, and those who go at age 7 don't want to do the same exact tasks at age 8 the following year, so the camp composition rotates, county education programs director Dawn Snyder said.
"We try to offer a variety of different topics and we try not to do the same things every year," Snyder said.
A longtime camp for ages 4 and 5 involves insects, which is hugely popular at that age, Snyder said, while by age 11 and 12 canoeing at Little Sioux Park is more appealing.
"Our main goal is to provide age-appropriate activities," Snyder said. "We do a close evaluation, see what works. Over the years, a lot of things have changed, in terms of technology and how we reach kids."
An example is offering geocaching, in which mobile devices are used to locate items in a set area, for essentially a high-tech scavenger hunt.
"It might engage some kids who might not otherwise want to be outside," Snyder said.