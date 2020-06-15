With change in plans, Sioux City pools will open to public swimming

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- Mayor Bob Scott opened the Monday meeting of the Sioux City Council meeting with news that many residents wanted to hear -- the city pools will be open in a week for public swimming.

Previously, city officials had announced pools would not open for regular operations this summer because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. However, on Wednesday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds lifted COVID-19 restrictions on the state's swimming pools and water parks, so Scott said the city would open its fleet of pools on June 22.

Scott said a distance of six feet is recommended in the pool and on the decks, to maintain a degree of social distancing. He added that wearing masks on the pool deck is highly encouraged, although they should not be worn by people who are in the water.

A few minutes later, the city issued a press release on the opening of the pools, while noting the city splash pads will not open for the summer.

Other pools that planned to be closed have opened sooner than the timing in Sioux City. The Sioux Center water park opened on Friday.

